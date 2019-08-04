Cooke & Bieler LP Cut Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holding; Bell State Bank & Trust Cut Rollins (ROL) Position

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Arrow Electronics (ARW) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 27,735 shares as Arrow Electronics (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.97M shares with $151.99 million value, down from 2.00M last quarter. Arrow Electronics now has $5.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 707,921 shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased Rollins Inc (ROL) stake by 35.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,172 shares as Rollins Inc (ROL)’s stock declined 9.72%. The Bell State Bank & Trust holds 15,172 shares with $631,000 value, down from 23,344 last quarter. Rollins Inc now has $10.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 1.57M shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) stake by 150,997 shares to 562,347 valued at $22.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tcf Financial (NYSE:TCB) stake by 93,340 shares and now owns 1.98 million shares. Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) was raised too.

Bell State Bank & Trust increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 23,343 shares to 69,746 valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 31,019 shares and now owns 867,731 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4.