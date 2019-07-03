Cooke & Bieler LP Continues to Hold Stake in Air Lease (AL); Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.19 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 128,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,040 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47M, up from 729,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 380,814 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 7,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,325 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 55,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) by 13,170 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $82.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 36,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02 million shares, and cut its stake in National Western Life Grp Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 76,819 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 0.58% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Texas-based Bbva Compass Bank has invested 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citigroup stated it has 8,616 shares. Sageworth holds 0% or 766 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 107,038 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares, New York-based fund reported 18,869 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 153,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Schroder Mgmt Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Alyeska Inv Gru Lp has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 20,194 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 241,062 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,500 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11,980 shares to 65,970 shares, valued at $23.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 80,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.