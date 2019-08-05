Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lowered Pnc Financial Services (PNC) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Banbury Partners Position in Fair Isaac (FICO) Has Lifted by $1.20 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79M, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 241,314 shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (PNC) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 13,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 514,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.11 million, down from 528,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.86 million shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Blackrock Inc accumulated 3.45 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc holds 1,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 3 shares. Macquarie has 128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 72,200 shares. Shell Asset Management Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 18,166 are held by Citigroup Inc. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 42,619 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sei invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 34,365 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 9,634 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 18,516 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based King Luther Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Ltd has 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity. 10,000 Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares with value of $2.32M were sold by Scadina Mark R. 5,000 shares were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot, worth $1.15M on Monday, February 4. 5,001 shares were sold by Wehmann James M, worth $1.15M on Tuesday, February 5.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,876 shares to 67,208 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,678 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) by 83,990 shares to 151,190 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) by 248,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).