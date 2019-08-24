Cooke & Bieler LP Lifted By $2.72 Million Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Holding; ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (ATHOF) Shorts Decreased By 1.98%

ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had a decrease of 1.98% in short interest. ATHOF’s SI was 4.90M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.98% from 4.99 million shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 374 days are for ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s short sellers to cover ATHOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.0171 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4542. About 3,000 shares traded. Athabasca Oil Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp acquired 30,175 shares as Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)’s stock rose 11.04%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.24M shares with $111.53 million value, up from 1.21M last quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum now has $6.37B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 465,271 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $239.03 million. The firm operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Hangingstone asset in northeastern Alberta.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 89,671 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,082 shares. Moreover, Northpointe Capital Ltd has 1.38% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Schroder Investment Grp, a Maine-based fund reported 306,302 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Limited has 0.01% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 198,082 shares. 35,670 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Apg Asset Nv reported 226,300 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.54% stake. 45,545 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 15,522 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,350 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 141,912 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 24 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation.