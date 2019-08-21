Cooke & Bieler LP Lifted Carnival (CCL) Position by $16.54 Million as Market Value Declined; As Woodward (WWD) Market Valuation Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $33.82 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 359,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 861,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.78M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $105.47. About 9,718 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Carnival (CCL) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 330,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.63M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Carnival for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 250,520 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 107,094 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $93.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 20,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Arrowmark Colorado owns 0.77% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 861,800 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Incorporated holds 11,957 shares. 80,740 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited reported 5,350 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 4,634 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 84,418 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Comm. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Rockland holds 0.08% or 7,950 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 19,070 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 159,481 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 36,920 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $76.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,963 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.