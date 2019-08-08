Cooke & Bieler LP Increased By $16.54 Million Its Carnival (CCL) Holding; Arvinas (ARVN) Shorts Up By 1.9%

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) had an increase of 1.9% in short interest. ARVN’s SI was 660,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.9% from 647,900 shares previously. With 196,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s short sellers to cover ARVN’s short positions. The SI to Arvinas Inc’s float is 5.27%. The stock increased 6.82% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 73,145 shares traded. Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Carnival (CCL) stake by 22.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp acquired 330,752 shares as Carnival (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.81M shares with $91.63 million value, up from 1.48 million last quarter. Carnival now has $33.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 2.38 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company has market cap of $848.89 million. The Company’s lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, July 19. Wedbush maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Berenberg downgraded Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Monday, July 1 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $48 target. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Llc invested in 100 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 1.81M shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. National Pension Ser holds 0.1% or 535,372 shares. Smithfield holds 555 shares. Amp Cap Ltd reported 127,512 shares stake. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Company reported 88,341 shares. Kessler Inv Gp Ltd Liability Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 300 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 20,021 shares. 16,940 are owned by Forte Lc Adv. Palouse Mgmt stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Raymond James Associates owns 3.34 million shares. Icon Advisers reported 11,112 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 4,710 are owned by Sequoia Advisors Ltd Llc. Ally Fincl Inc reported 18,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) stake by 143,130 shares to 269,774 valued at $9.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) stake by 4,200 shares and now owns 265,094 shares. Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.