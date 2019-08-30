Cooke & Bieler LP Position in Colfax (CFX) Upped by $1.39 Million; American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.81 Million as Share Price Declined

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corporation (CFX) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 48,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 6.56 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.76 million, up from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 267,067 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 59,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 214,829 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 274,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 94,021 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.19 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.58 million shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $51.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 10,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) by 13,170 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $82.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Mts Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).