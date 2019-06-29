Cook & Bynum Capital Management Increased Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) as Shares Rose; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Its Stake by $726,384

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 890,469 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 15,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,438 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 6.73% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 13.77M shares traded or 125.25% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,489 shares to 50,770 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communication has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 639,108 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 4,679 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Smith Graham & Investment Advisors Lp invested in 0.74% or 140,741 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 55,800 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Company has 176,290 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 0.01% or 578 shares. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 184,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 8,019 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Regent Invest Lc holds 0.39% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 24,220 shares. Covington Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 500 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% or 1,305 shares.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited stated it has 2,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com accumulated 11,030 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 762,997 were reported by Cook Bynum Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Gradient Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 51 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 3,788 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc holds 80,044 shares. Brown Advisory reported 10,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.64% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Private Advisor Gp Lc invested in 25,530 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 49,705 shares. Diversified Trust Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 9,460 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. 8,036 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd. Jacobs Ca holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 49,456 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company has 125,102 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

