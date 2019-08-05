Cook & Bynum Capital Management Holds Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD); Summit Creek Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 132,959 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, up from 125,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $154.41. About 170,112 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 925,765 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares to 157,836 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 27,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,726 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

