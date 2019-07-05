Cook & Bynum Capital Management Stake in The Coca (KO) Decreased as Stock Declined; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD Co (RCL) Valuation Rose While Disciplined Growth Investors Trimmed by $1.48 Million Its Stake

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (RCL) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 12,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.08M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $116.18. About 356,205 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inc owns 20,665 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 67,416 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 36 shares. Fiera owns 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,781 shares. Jcic Asset accumulated 31,675 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 114,456 shares. J Goldman And Com LP invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Advisor Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,692 shares. Blair William Il invested in 51,969 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 510 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Spirit Of America Management reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Fincl Bank Trust invested in 12,839 shares. Enterprise Services has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16M shares to 14.87M shares, valued at $69.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $531.07M for 11.71 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander. Another trade for 4.80 million shares valued at $554.74 million was made by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

