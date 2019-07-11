Cook & Bynum Capital Management Increases Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD); Procter And Gamble (PG) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Raised Holding

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.09M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble (PG) by 175.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 383,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 600,707 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.50 million, up from 217,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 913,480 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schneider Electric Sa Unsp Adr (SBGSY) by 335,344 shares to 11,642 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Transportation Average (IYT) by 5,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,770 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited owns 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 298,000 shares. The Florida-based Butensky Cohen Financial Security Inc has invested 1.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,358 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Centurylink Inv Mgmt holds 34,878 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. First Business Fincl stated it has 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Ptnrs holds 1.21% or 8.75 million shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com owns 15.40 million shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 0.75% or 6,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 58,169 shares. Dillon & Associates invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Barbara Oil, a Illinois-based fund reported 52,000 shares. Fosun Interest Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Convergence Investment Limited Liability Co holds 43,553 shares.

