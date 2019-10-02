Cook & Bynum Capital Management Decreased Its The Coca (KO) Stake as Valuation Rose; Masters Capital Management Upped American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) Holding by $4.48 Million

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 364,885 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 504,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 6.93M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.61 million, up from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 7.93 million shares traded or 16.17% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $28.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. The insider Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of stock. Isom Robert D Jr bought 2,500 shares worth $65,844.

