Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in The Coca (KO) by $10.05 Million; Infosys LTD (INFY) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc analyzed 218,550 shares as the company's stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 3.48M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp analyzed 1.17M shares as the company's stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 9.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.11 million, down from 10.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 4.59 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 248,131 shares. Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Monroe Financial Bank And Trust Mi invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Manufacturers Life The owns 4.29 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management owns 29,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 30,763 are held by Bsw Wealth. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,179 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corp holds 1.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 748,195 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp reported 188,613 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com owns 3.44 million shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 2.14M shares. Guardian Trust has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 78,479 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.42% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,600 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 42,932 shares in its portfolio.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares to 521,799 shares, valued at $21.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).