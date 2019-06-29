Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Boosted Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stake by $4.38 Million; Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $344,612; Market Value Declined

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 890,469 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 5.19 million shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 12,000 shares. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01 million was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 71,181 shares to 278,028 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C holds 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 342,756 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.26% or 33,236 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 908,076 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Texas-based Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 3.32M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 1.36M shares or 0% of the stock. Peddock Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability reported 75,456 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 190,261 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Management Llc stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 74,965 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,435 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

