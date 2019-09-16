Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Lowered Its The Coca (KO) Stake; Creative Realities (CREX) SI Decreased By 18.12%

Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ:CREX) had a decrease of 18.12% in short interest. CREX’s SI was 58,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.12% from 71,200 shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ:CREX)’s short sellers to cover CREX’s short positions. The SI to Creative Realities Inc’s float is 1%. The stock increased 6.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 11,592 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) has declined 67.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.38% the S&P500.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased The Coca (KO) stake by 27.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as The Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc holds 364,885 shares with $18.71M value, down from 504,260 last quarter. The Coca now has $230.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 10.23M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $18.51 million. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web media that enables its clients to engage with their consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions.

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.98% above currents $53.96 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5900 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.09 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sigma Planning holds 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 85,765 shares. Bluestein R H Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,915 shares. 1,080 are owned by Advantage. Bancshares Of Stockton stated it has 7,293 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Vermont-based M Kraus Company has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited invested 0.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 8,775 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.45% or 133,382 shares. Sather Financial Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sunbelt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 51,579 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl.