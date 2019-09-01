Cook & Bynum Capital Management Boosted Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) as Market Value Rose; Baldwin Brothers Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 23,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 126,625 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05M, down from 150,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 562,649 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,493 shares to 219,400 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 73,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

