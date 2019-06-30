Cook & Bynum Capital Management Holds Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD); As William Lyon Homes (WLH) Stock Value Rose, Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Position

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 890,469 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in William Lyon Homes (WLH) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 75,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,700 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 285,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in William Lyon Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 599,091 shares traded or 40.07% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Anheuser-Busch InBev NV Stock Lost 15.5% Last Month – Motley Fool” on November 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Has Kraft Heinz Finally Hit Rock Bottom? – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Busy Friday For Beer Investors – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors (BUD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,815 shares. 30,000 are owned by Assets Investment Mgmt Lc. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 4,575 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 10,992 shares. 35,362 are held by Mawer Invest Mgmt Limited. Blair William & Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,294 shares. 4,683 were reported by Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Lc. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,705 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 361,904 shares. Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0.81% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,301 shares. Moreover, Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).