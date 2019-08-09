Cook & Bynum Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $4.38 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Lifted Its Stake

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 837,396 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 117,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 713,428 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 595,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 1.03 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $245,837 activity. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

