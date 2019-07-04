Cook & Bynum Capital Management Increases Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD); Aes (AES) Holder Personal Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.55 million shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 27,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.81M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 347,108 shares to 5,204 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,552 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 1.37 million shares. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 32,702 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 19,139 shares. 9,600 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Comerica Bank holds 0.02% or 136,442 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc reported 246,282 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd holds 0.06% or 10,700 shares. 38,719 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Everence Capital owns 11,844 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 133,593 were accumulated by Capital Int Ltd Ca. First Manhattan accumulated 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Barclays Plc holds 1.04 million shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares.

