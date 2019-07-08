Convergence Investment Partners Upped Holding in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by $983,015; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Lifted Stake in Office Depot (ODP) by $323,250

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 67.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 16,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,855 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 88,044 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – WILL ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE OF CONITEX SONOCO FOR APPROXIMATELY $133 MLN IN CASH

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 3.17M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,649 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 335 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt invested in 449 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Street invested in 6.39 million shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 215,716 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose & Com Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.27% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Bessemer Gru holds 960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 39,867 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dean Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 72,593 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.6% or 105,974 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 15,639 shares. American International Gp accumulated 199,256 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 41,755 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 5,716 shares to 12,928 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 6,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,795 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

