Convergence Investment Partners Upped Holding in Brinker Intl (EAT) by $522,324 as Stock Price Declined; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Bahl & Gaynor Has Raised Its Holding by $18.53 Million

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 11,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 57,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 1.11M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 98,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.85 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 3.18 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 9,575 shares to 114,857 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 35,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,701 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,802 shares to 34,475 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,501 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

