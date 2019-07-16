Convergence Investment Partners Trimmed Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lowered By $349,236 Its Truecar (TRUE) Holding

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Truecar Inc (TRUE) stake by 69.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 58,206 shares as Truecar Inc (TRUE)’s stock declined 35.49%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 25,487 shares with $169,000 value, down from 83,693 last quarter. Truecar Inc now has $554.87M valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 488,097 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 31.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Rev $81.1M; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) on Behalf of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 15/03/2018 TrueCar Announces New Partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) for DrivenToDrive Program; 19/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against TrueCar, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 44.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 30,814 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 38,924 shares with $706,000 value, down from 69,738 last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $3.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 1.96M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 260,800 shares to 288,701 valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sberbank Russia (SBRCY) stake by 54,500 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Banco Santander S A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TRUE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TrueCar had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $7 target. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.63 million for 8.97 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.