Convergence Investment Partners Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) Upped by $1.28 Million as Stock Rose; Sloane Robinson Llp Holds Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 381.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 204,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 258,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.57. About 1.93 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 298.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 27,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 37,248 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 3.90 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 18,165 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,093 shares. Saratoga Rech And invested in 3.99% or 806,525 shares. Boys Arnold & owns 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,216 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.37% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 21,970 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 269,710 shares. Suntrust Banks has 222,609 shares. 10,810 were accumulated by Rampart Ltd. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mitchell Mngmt Co reported 16,553 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc has 5,469 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Limited holds 14,055 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel stated it has 2.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,231 shares. Girard Prns Limited has invested 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,041 shares to 3,785 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 20,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,330 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).