Convergence Investment Partners Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $1.74 Million; Last Week PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PTC Therapeutics has $48 highest and $40 lowest target. $43.67’s average target is 0.83% above currents $43.31 stock price. PTC Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. See PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $43.0000 49.0000

11/04/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform New Target: $48 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 188.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 12,484 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 19,098 shares with $2.67M value, up from 6,614 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.73% above currents $128.58 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) stake by 20,590 shares to 14,330 valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 10,248 shares and now owns 33,409 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Ltd Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,006 shares. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Liability Company has 3,697 shares. Apriem Advisors accumulated 0.1% or 2,707 shares. Provise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.17% or 59,724 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.12M shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 670,058 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 506,274 shares. Alyeska Invest Lp holds 0.01% or 2,990 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Llc holds 5,385 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 296,291 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Inv owns 80,707 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc owns 70,903 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Aimz Inv Advsr Lc invested in 16,291 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 6.65M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna , for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTC Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,575 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 138,464 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Axon Limited Partnership holds 165,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 45,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 118,301 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 132,439 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 25,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 217,807 shares. First Tru Advsrs L P holds 83,402 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 2.44M shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 20,605 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com owns 48,554 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap holds 11,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.