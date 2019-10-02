Convergence Investment Partners Raised Its Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Position; Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Sentiment Is 1.57

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) stake by 68.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 21,200 shares as Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI)’s stock rose 1.84%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 51,995 shares with $1.21M value, up from 30,795 last quarter. Mack Cali Rlty Corp now has $1.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 4,013 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 50C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 94 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 60 trimmed and sold stock positions in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 48.93 million shares, up from 48.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 43 Increased: 69 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CLI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 75.43 million shares or 0.99% more from 74.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Group holds 0.02% or 232,707 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 139,642 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 229,632 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America owns 33,091 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 11,880 shares. Lnd Buildings Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 678,219 shares or 3.91% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 3,101 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 57,851 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 0% or 24,394 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 86,797 shares. 10,000 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability reported 119,176 shares stake. Allstate holds 0.06% or 135,187 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 400 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) stake by 51,223 shares to 9,332 valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) stake by 18,063 shares and now owns 33,741 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity. BATKIN ALAN R had bought 2,000 shares worth $47,893 on Wednesday, June 19.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for 350,940 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 71,320 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 1.93% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 1.82% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 50,688 shares.

