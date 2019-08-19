Convergence Investment Partners Position in Prudential Finl (PRU) Has Lifted by $574,483; Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Its Fireeye (FEYE) Holding

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 38,011 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 31,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 1.08M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 32,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 1.67M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Company owns 94,048 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Indiana & Investment Mgmt holds 17,163 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc owns 9,065 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 3,604 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com reported 7,269 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gam Ag accumulated 7,063 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). The Illinois-based Thomas White Int Limited has invested 0.16% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 32,676 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.07% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 23 shares. Moreover, Perritt Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Buckingham stated it has 0.3% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 18,906 shares to 56,619 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,267 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prudential Financial declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prudential slides after Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report Bolsa Mexicana de Valores:TERRA13.MX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FireEye (FEYE) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FireEye is Now Oversold (FEYE) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Buy FireEye? – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FireEye Inc (FEYE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.