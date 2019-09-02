Convergence Investment Partners Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $576,810 as Stock Value Rose; Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (ING) Position Lifted by Boston Common Asset Management Llc

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 75,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 80,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com)

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr (ING) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 29,913 shares as the company's stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 321,326 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 291,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 2.33M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt invested in 104,925 shares. Weitz Invest Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd has 2.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aqr Cap Management Llc has 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17.98 million shares. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corporation reported 932,615 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested 6.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Discovery Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Ct holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 289,448 shares. Thomas White Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 11,767 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Asset Corporation stated it has 291,775 shares. Com Of Oklahoma accumulated 40,217 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 128,885 shares. Moreover, Palladium Prns Ltd Liability has 3.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 399,767 shares. Halsey Associates Ct holds 14,846 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year's $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,040 shares to 65,296 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).