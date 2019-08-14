Convergence Investment Partners Position in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Has Cut by $522,648 as Valuation Rose; Zebra Technologies Class A (ZBRA) Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $332.94 Million as Share Price Rose

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Class A (ZBRA) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 21,729 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55B, down from 23,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $208.26. About 394,758 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 10,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 33,409 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 43,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 460,061 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 102 shares to 72,349 shares, valued at $10.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 22 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

