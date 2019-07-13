Convergence Investment Partners Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Lowered by $449,501 as Share Price Rose; Jacobs & Co Trimmed Position in Boeing (BA) as Share Value Declined

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 2,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,590 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63M, down from 45,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 6,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,778 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 28,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 1.03 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31M for 9.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.