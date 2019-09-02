Convergence Investment Partners Maintains Stake in Union Pacific (UNP); Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Holder Agf Investments Has Upped Holding

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 11,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 163,535 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 4,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 26,387 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 21,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,516 shares to 37,267 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 25,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,410 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates owns 53,651 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. New England Research, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,948 shares. 606,587 are held by Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 1.51M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Pa has 2,387 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.27% or 166,980 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pacific Investment Management has 0.49% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,242 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 983,870 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11,377 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company reported 46,182 shares. Condor Cap invested in 14,737 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan stated it has 49,112 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 0.85% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,355 are held by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Camarda Financial Advisors has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 34,886 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Stockton stated it has 4,687 shares. Blume Capital Inc reported 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,078 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hexavest owns 206,556 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 46,024 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,765 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com owns 990,210 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Olstein Mgmt Lp has invested 0.81% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, First City Cap Management has 0.25% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,382 are held by Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability Co. Guardian Cap LP invested in 1.27% or 48,944 shares. Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,501 shares.