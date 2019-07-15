Convergence Investment Partners Maintains Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX); D-E Shaw & Company Has Lowered Zebra Technologies (Call) (ZBRA) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 105.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 7,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,607 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 7,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 111,149 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (Call) (ZBRA) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 42,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 66,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $197.48. About 228,608 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.73M for 18.29 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 530,445 shares to 4.01M shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 77,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1.27 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fdx holds 0.06% or 6,506 shares. Rothschild Asset Us Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 152,787 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 55,008 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guardian Lp has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Braun Stacey reported 1.36% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Castleark Management Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,767 shares. Parkside Bankshares Tru owns 143 shares. California-based Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Riverhead Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.3% or 34,948 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department invested in 371 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,576 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 1,247 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 202 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 11,039 shares to 10,662 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 26,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,878 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.