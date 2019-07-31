Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding By $342,792; Portfolio Recovery Associates (PRAA) Sentiment Is 1.16

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 17.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 4,761 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 22,534 shares with $1.62M value, down from 27,295 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $47.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M

Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc (PRAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 80 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 69 cut down and sold positions in Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 49.87 million shares, down from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 57 Increased: 58 New Position: 22.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.13. About 233,621 shares traded or 17.89% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 11/05/2018 – Barclays: No Findings by FCA, PRA That Mr Staley Acted With a Lack of Integrity; 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C; 09/04/2018 – PRA PUBLISHES 2018-2019 BUSINESS PLAN; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $16.79M for 21.03 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 23.76 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.48% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. for 4.11 million shares. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owns 465,500 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.71% invested in the company for 283,267 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.69% in the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 263,748 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66M for 15.94 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

