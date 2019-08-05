Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake By $1.98 Million; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Last Week

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 52.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 47,241 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 42,781 shares with $1.81M value, down from 90,022 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $67.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 5.96 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 42% LESS ON AVERAGE; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Strong 1Q Performance Across All Business Segments, Geographies; 08/04/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT EXPECTS JIO TO REPORT A Q-O-Q DECLINE IN ARPU DUE TO TARIFF CUTS OF EARLY 2018; 22/03/2018 – UBS to Fight Morgan Stanley in Brazil’s Total-Return Swap Market; 13/03/2018 – CCC SA CCCP.WA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 245 FROM PLN 165; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 12/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley stalks JBWere; WAM sets fund parameters; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Investment Banking Advisory Revenue $574M

Among 5 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Crocs had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $2300 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness on Thursday, February 28. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of CROX in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. See Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $22.0000 27.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Baird 29.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray 31.0000

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Monness Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Upgrade

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 937,849 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CROX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crocs (CROX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Crocs (CROX) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crocs (CROX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $267,100 activity. $267,100 worth of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was sold by SMACH THOMAS J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold Crocs, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 10,975 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager L P has invested 0.1% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 45,313 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 22,904 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 21,433 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% or 121,800 shares in its portfolio. Profit Invest Lc reported 124,856 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 588,585 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.34 million shares. 239,019 were reported by Friess Associate Limited Liability. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 5,626 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Morgan Stanley Plans To Return A Record $8.3 Billion To Shareholders In The Next 12 Months – Forbes” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 10,287 shares to 12,666 valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 8,789 shares and now owns 32,284 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.