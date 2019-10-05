Convergence Investment Partners Lifted World Fuel Svcs (INT) Holding by $1.34 Million; Market Value Rose; As Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 188.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 38,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 58,470 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 20,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 208,094 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 91,443 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.80 million, down from 101,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.49. About 694,078 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6,518 shares to 72,527 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 23,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,850 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 46 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 41,200 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 3,276 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates has invested 0.05% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Adirondack Tru Communications accumulated 685 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The invested in 148,903 shares. Barclays Public owns 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 82,881 shares. Monarch Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.21% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 90,452 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 2.58 million shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 1,328 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 50,000 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 124,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 9,324 shares stake.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation Have Soared 68% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “World Fuel Services Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Standex Intâ€™l Corp. (SXI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why World Fuel Services Corp Stock Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SITE Centers Declares Second Quarter 2019 Class J, Class K, and Class A Preferred Share Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $697.35 million for 28.35 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stryker reports first quarter 2019 operating results NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stryker reboots commercial organization – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stryker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker reports 2018 results and 2019 outlook NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 77,744 shares to 123,262 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) by 13,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).