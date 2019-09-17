Convergence Investment Partners Lifted Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding by $913,110; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $847,900

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 81,933 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99 million, up from 78,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 2.04M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 347.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 91,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 117,566 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 26,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 24.46M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/04/2018 – State Dept: Assistant Secretary of State Dr. Christopher A. Ford To Head U.S. Delegation of the NPT Preparatory Committee 2018; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 15/03/2018 – Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks; 23/03/2018 – Jeffery M. Leving to Interview Illinois State Representative LaShawn K. Ford Supporting Landmark Legislation Providing Both Par; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 27/04/2018 – Slate: It’s Logical for Ford to Stop Selling Cars in North America; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY LIMITED REPORTS PURCHASE OF EAGLE FORD ASSETS,

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,366 shares to 16,474 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,541 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00 million was made by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 owns 14,448 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 6,993 shares. Synovus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Usca Ria Ltd Co holds 240,745 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Limited holds 40,943 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation has 794,400 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc, a New York-based fund reported 27,430 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Lc holds 117,566 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.74 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 760,356 are held by British Columbia Investment Management. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 207,593 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc reported 104,738 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 4.16M shares. Knott David M accumulated 5,000 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 198,405 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 2 Big Reasons Ford Stock Looks Good on This Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why UnitedHealth’s Stock Will Continue Rebounding – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 18, 2019.