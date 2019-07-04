Convergence Investment Partners Lifted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position By $635,740; Brahman Capital Has Cut By $53.87 Million Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position

Brahman Capital Corp decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 34.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock rose 8.17%. The Brahman Capital Corp holds 994,821 shares with $105.00M value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 1.08M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 49.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 8,365 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 25,146 shares with $1.92 million value, up from 16,781 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $49.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 1.40M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June

Among 8 analysts covering Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Tiffany had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, January 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $104 target in Tuesday, January 22 report. Oppenheimer maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $125.85 million for 22.08 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 7 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.