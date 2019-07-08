Convergence Investment Partners Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position; Bio-key International (BKYI) Shorts Raised By 200.62%

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 24.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 9,321 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 47,643 shares with $9.05M value, up from 38,322 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $919.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $199.82. About 15.68M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show

Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI) had an increase of 200.62% in short interest. BKYI's SI was 96,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 200.62% from 32,100 shares previously. With 37,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI)'s short sellers to cover BKYI's short positions. The SI to Bio-key International Inc's float is 1.51%. It closed at $1.27 lastly. It is down 43.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.96% the S&P500.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. The company has market cap of $17.88 million. The Company’s solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 3.24% or 29,939 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Limited has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iron Fincl Ltd has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 2.07% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 4.29% stake. 116,154 were reported by Norris Perne And French Llp Mi. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 530,927 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. First Western reported 1,278 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cna Corp reported 11,500 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com holds 0.66% or 56,564 shares. Personal Advsrs stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Landscape Lc reported 11,263 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 22,511 shares to 110,830 valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 11,039 shares and now owns 10,662 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. Shares for $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.