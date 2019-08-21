Convergence Investment Partners Increases Stake in Olin (OLN); Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lifted Holding in Avalonbay Communities (AVB) by $2.44 Million as Stock Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 262.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 38,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 52,850 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 14,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 2.12M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 12,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 472,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.91 million, up from 460,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $206.54. About 620,022 shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) 12% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $448,596 activity. Smith Vince J had bought 5,000 shares worth $85,000 on Monday, August 12. Sutton Scott McDougald bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678. $178,490 worth of stock was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $10,872 was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.00 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company holds 32,304 shares. Signaturefd Limited reported 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 166,983 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 184,905 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Geode Capital Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 1.79M shares. Beaconlight Limited Liability Co owns 776,090 shares for 5.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 879,228 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 65,881 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Company holds 0.16% or 60,000 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 395,494 shares. 546,130 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. Pennsylvania Comm has invested 0.57% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,499 shares to 184,040 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 8,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,659 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 55,499 shares. Pnc Financial Group invested in 0% or 17,697 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 6 shares. 2,364 are held by Salem Cap Mgmt. Ubs Oconnor Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Synovus Corp has 434 shares. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 110,667 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 31,584 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 27,441 shares. Ci Invests Inc invested 0.12% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). American Intl holds 0.04% or 55,384 shares. Twin Management Incorporated has invested 0.18% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Geode Management Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 2.46M shares in its portfolio.