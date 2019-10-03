Convergence Investment Partners Increases Stake in Amc Networks (AMCX); As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Value Rose, Allen Investment Management Decreased Position by $649,963

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 137.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 20,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 34,623 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 14,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 46,465 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 13,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 403,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.03M, down from 417,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.08M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,463 shares to 56,833 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 4,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,100 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 298,694 shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $185.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 30,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.74M for 71.49 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.