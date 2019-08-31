Convergence Investment Partners Increases Position in Texas Instrs (TXN); Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holder Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Holding by $16.84 Million as Share Value Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 439,545 shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 858.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 18,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 2,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 6,331 shares to 21,778 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,267 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 22,906 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mawer Invest Ltd stated it has 187,988 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 944,260 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,082 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% or 3,341 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.2% or 852,019 shares in its portfolio. 5,600 are held by Pictet North America Advisors Sa. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Park National Corporation Oh stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). D E Shaw And Com stated it has 54,419 shares. Weitz Investment Mngmt reported 397,100 shares. 83,935 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “$7 Million in Grants From Texas Instruments Gives Disadvantaged Students a STEM Learning Boost â€“ Press Releases on CSRwire.com – CSRwire.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy After Powell Update – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2019 NYSE:DLB – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dolby Laboratories Hosts Fifth Annual Girls Who Code Visit – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 10,013 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 906,947 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 141,237 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 805,680 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 53,018 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 46,595 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Fund Management Sa holds 28,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 735 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 5,035 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 21,944 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 8,656 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 4,624 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 110,348 were accumulated by Parametric Lc. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 7,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings.