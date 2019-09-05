Convergence Investment Partners Increases Position in Jabil (JBL); Endurant Capital Management LP Upped Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $6.34 Million as Valuation Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 961.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 80,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 88,536 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 852,568 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 143.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 27,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 11,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 713,764 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 18,272 shares to 71,652 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,684 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Pggm accumulated 512,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 265,500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 850 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 807,305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 95,595 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 173,836 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 10,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Company has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 103,275 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 0.14% or 990,542 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 12,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & accumulated 0.01% or 212,225 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 6,652 shares to 6,082 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 89,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,988 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.