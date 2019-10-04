Convergence Investment Partners Increased World Fuel Svcs (INT) Position; SEVERSTAL PAO GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (SVJTY) Shorts Decreased By 0.29%

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) stake by 188.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 38,178 shares as World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT)’s stock rose 28.63%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 58,470 shares with $2.10 million value, up from 20,292 last quarter. World Fuel Svcs Corp now has $2.64B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 97,472 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain

SEVERSTAL PAO GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) had a decrease of 0.29% in short interest. SVJTY’s SI was 4.26 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.29% from 4.27M shares previously. It closed at $17.06 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Llc accumulated 25,219 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 146,659 shares. Kestrel Mgmt holds 4.29% or 252,450 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Llc holds 610 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 5.65 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 72,951 were reported by Citadel Ltd Com. Clearbridge Invs Llc invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 550 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 13,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Td Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 45,680 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 15,296 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.08% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 6,774 shares to 3,443 valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 320 shares and now owns 2,000 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “World Fuel Services Corporation to Join the â€œGetting to Zero Coalitionâ€ Focused on Decarbonizing the Shipping Industry – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Another recent and important PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “At Last! Time To Diversify Into Emerging Markets. – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019.