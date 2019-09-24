Convergence Investment Partners Increased Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.71 Million as Stock Rose; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Raised Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 17,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.85M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 3.68 million shares traded or 11.40% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 636.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $290.45. About 982,763 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough Com reported 41,057 shares stake. 2,787 are held by Evergreen Capital Management Lc. 606 are held by Gradient Investments Ltd Com. Moreover, First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 587,608 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 2,026 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.62% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Axa reported 1.12M shares. Hartford Fin has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 151,236 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Eagle Invest Management stated it has 12.84 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Davis R M reported 124,868 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.58 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 98,152 shares. Moneta Grp Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Findlay Park Partners Llp has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Eaton Vance reported 507,254 shares. Coastline Trust Communication stated it has 24,850 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.17% or 5,070 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 17,425 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Paloma Partners accumulated 7,488 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.5% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% or 390 shares. Dsm Ptnrs Llc accumulated 1.84% or 429,347 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.03% or 2,993 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company has invested 1.54% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Thermo Fisher (TMO) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $18.60 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.