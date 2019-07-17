Convergence Investment Partners Increased Holding in Ensign Group (ENSG) by $1.63 Million as Shares Rose; American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $915,656

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 4,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,823 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70M, down from 94,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 1.09 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 608.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 32,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 5,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 124,003 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $913,036 activity.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares to 75,360 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 49,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,879 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York, a New York-based fund reported 22,014 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 5,736 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 2,400 shares. Retail Bank Of The West reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 132,000 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd. Advsrs Preferred Lc owns 2,315 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 96,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 12,265 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 94,249 shares. Randolph stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 7,677 shares. Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 2,028 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc. by 10,095 shares to 104,422 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million on Tuesday, January 22. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trillium Asset Limited Liability has 0.64% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 63,991 shares. 66,611 were reported by Greystone Managed Investments. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 3.82 million shares. Sei Invests Communications reported 370,978 shares. Country Bancorporation, Illinois-based fund reported 28 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management holds 23,063 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Com accumulated 1.11% or 146,775 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny owns 200 shares. Waverton Invest Limited has invested 4.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Markel holds 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 35,500 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Co accumulated 19,995 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Riverpark Advsr Lc holds 1.1% or 12,909 shares.