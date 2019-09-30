Convergence Investment Partners Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Boosted by $1.73 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Raymond James Trust Has Decreased Its Holding by $529,522

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 4,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 207,148 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71 million, down from 212,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $124.97. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 36,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 105,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, up from 68,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 12.39M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO Shrewsberry on Earnings, Lending, Fed Constraints (Video); 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,023 shares to 58,016 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 22,571 shares to 17,284 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,952 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.