Convergence Investment Partners Holding in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Miracle Mile Advisors Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 131.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 25,158 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 10,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $283.2. About 2.04 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 10,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 33,409 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 43,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 971,317 shares traded or 92.62% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “The Top 5 Buys of Chuck Royce’s Firm – GuruFocus.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Acquires Pika Energy, Enters Energy Storage Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 606,455 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 5,004 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,172 were reported by Hbk L P. Investec Asset Limited invested in 1.44 million shares. 92,890 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Huntington State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 970 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Comm accumulated 15,499 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwest Counselors Limited Co reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 906 shares in its portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 300,178 shares. Principal Group invested in 53,761 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability reported 68,481 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management accumulated 64,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas Lc reported 13,052 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 16,080 shares to 27,295 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.10 million shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.8% or 17,307 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 6,368 shares. North Carolina-based Kdi Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 5.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 205 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5,873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 198,525 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd holds 7,423 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 51,080 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt stated it has 35,996 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 114,957 shares. The New York-based Newbrook Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 6.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability stated it has 4.53M shares. Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or stated it has 2,700 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 13,436 shares to 213,991 shares, valued at $36.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 18,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,349 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).