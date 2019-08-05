Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stake; Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreased By $89.09 Million Its New York Times Co (NYT) Holding

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) stake by 104.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 27,392 shares as Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS)’s stock rose 14.71%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 53,625 shares with $1.38 million value, up from 26,233 last quarter. Seaworld Entmt Inc now has $2.25B valuation. The stock decreased 5.20% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 1.62M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 21.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78M shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 10.00 million shares with $328.50M value, down from 12.78M last quarter. New York Times Co now has $5.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 468,690 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 06/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Is Resigning From The White House, According To New York Times — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – New York Times: Caputo Had Been Interim Financial Chief Since March 1; 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent; 08/05/2018 – Trump Tells Macron U.S. Will Exit Iran Deal: NY Times (Video); 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) stake by 4,080 shares to 13,366 valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 15,601 shares and now owns 3,238 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 1.18M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp holds 0.02% or 76,200 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 272 shares. Art Ltd Company accumulated 191,301 shares. Walthausen And Ltd Liability Co has 1.54% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 458,899 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 132,517 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.14% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 1.44M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 230 shares or 0% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 159 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Fmr Ltd Company invested in 77 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,616 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SeaWorld had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate invested in 22,508 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 0% or 29 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Ltd has invested 0.14% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 10,152 shares. 600 are held by Howe & Rusling. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 0.29% or 41,478 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 2.26% or 12.58M shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.65M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fil invested in 469 shares. Sg Americas reported 17,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 39,868 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 57,873 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.20M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance holds 88,581 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. 14,700 shares were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY, worth $460,736. Another trade for 11,580 shares valued at $360,535 was sold by Caputo Roland A..