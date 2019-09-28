Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped Celanese Del (CE) Stake; Chegg (CHGG)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 78.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 5,131 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 11,664 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 6,533 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $15.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 697,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Chegg Inc (CHGG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 106 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 114 sold and decreased stock positions in Chegg Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 119.73 million shares, down from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chegg Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 77 Increased: 72 New Position: 34.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 4,582 shares to 17,952 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 33,702 shares and now owns 87,807 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.11's average target is -2.48% below currents $122.14 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP reported 214,600 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 31,435 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 3,995 shares. British Columbia Inv Management accumulated 48,934 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.01% or 114,596 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 182,154 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mngmt invested in 4,700 shares. Aqr Limited holds 812,172 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.44% or 2.81 million shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham & Inv Advsrs Lp owns 57,930 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 34,332 shares. 4,020 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Dupont Mngmt reported 1,674 shares stake. 685 are owned by Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 2.21M shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Millennium Tvp Management Co. Llc holds 31.47% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. for 778,116 shares. Act Ii Management Lp owns 305,258 shares or 10.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selkirk Management Llc has 6.71% invested in the company for 323,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Sylebra Capital Ltd has invested 6.33% in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 290,000 shares.