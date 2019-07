Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped By $1.40 Million Its Tech Data (TECD) Position; Voya Investment Management Has Increased Its Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Position

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) stake by 3.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc acquired 10,808 shares as Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC)’s stock declined 0.95%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 317,315 shares with $21.37 million value, up from 306,507 last quarter. Wintrust Finl Corp now has $4.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 85,761 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 278.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 13,742 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 2.30%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 18,674 shares with $1.91M value, up from 4,932 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $101.82. About 63,299 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) stake by 1,761 shares to 5,684 valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,930 shares and now owns 75,360 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 134,876 were reported by S&T Savings Bank Pa. Pnc Financial Service Group reported 48,334 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 23,213 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc owns 3,800 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt holds 0.75% or 16,919 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 309,806 shares. Legal And General Group Plc has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 39,807 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 174,099 shares.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity. SWEENEY GARY D bought $49,989 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of owns 2,900 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 0.17% or 163,953 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 68,618 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 372 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited holds 0.12% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 4,159 shares. Sei Invs holds 100,831 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 6,010 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 35,004 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 38,367 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Capital Limited Company has 38,434 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio.

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 36,559 shares to 789,223 valued at $96.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) stake by 12,083 shares and now owns 73,156 shares. Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) was reduced too.

