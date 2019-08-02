Convergence Investment Partners Has Trimmed F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding; Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kosmos Energy had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. See Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) latest ratings:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces gas and oil in Africa and South America. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The Company’s asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. It currently has negative earnings.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $823.55 million activity. On Wednesday, February 27 Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold $146.48 million worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) or 22.50 million shares. BCP IV GP L.L.C. had sold 22.50M shares worth $146.48M on Wednesday, February 27. $530.60 million worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 15,434 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested in 0% or 496 shares. Warburg Pincus invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28M for 16.45 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $861,392 activity. Shares for $110,450 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $595,600 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois on Wednesday, February 6. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL also sold $25,013 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Thursday, February 14. Kearny Ryan C. sold $182,707 worth of stock or 1,136 shares. The insider Pelzer Francis J. sold 261 shares worth $41,630. $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier. $367,337 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by WHITE ANA MARIA.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Company holds 9,039 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 0.01% or 99,647 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.51% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Northern Tru Corporation owns 777,378 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,550 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 70,064 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Cwm reported 3 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Rdl Fin reported 0.21% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 0.02% or 20,799 shares in its portfolio. 3,260 were accumulated by Davis R M. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 73,593 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).